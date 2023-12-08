Room 106, ep 73: The council that kept more than £100k it owed to applicants, plus the week's other key stories

The Planning magazine team extracts the key planning news from the blizzard of new information in Room 106, the vault where all new planning information is gathered.

In this episode we discuss:

- the council that has kept more than £100,000 it should have refunded to applicants for taking too long to determine proposals

- a dramatic 11th hour ministerial intervention to stop a council withdrawing its local plan from examination

- draft government biodiversity net gain guidance that asks developers to prioritise onsite improvements

PLUS, we round up the other most important news stories of the past week.

