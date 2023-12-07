How a proposed new permitted development right allowing houses to split into flats is likely to pan out

While experts don’t think that the government’s proposed new permitted development right allowing houses to be divided into flats is going to boost home delivery much, the issues of noise, parking, pressure on local services and loss of family dwellings are likely to be key considerations for planners.

by David Blackman

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.