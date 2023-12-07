Gove: Revised NPPF out next week and will make it easier for councils to diverge from local housing need

Housing secretary Michael Gove yesterday told MPs that he "hopes" the revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) will be published next week and would include “a clearer basis on which a local authority can argue for a divergence from objectively assessed housing need in specific circumstances”.

by Stephen Cousins

