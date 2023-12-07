Judge rules that Home Office can use 'emergency' planning powers to house asylum seekers on former RAF bases
The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge taken by two councils against the government's decision to use two former RAF bases to house asylum seekers, rejecting their claim that the home secretary had misinterpreted the definition of 'emergency' required to justify the use of sites without planning consent.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.