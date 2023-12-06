Additional storey on block of flats complements planned increase in height of neighbour

An inspector has allowed an appeal with prior approval deemed to be granted under General Permitted Development Order Part 20 Class A for the erection of an additional storey of three flats above an existing block of flats in a London borough cul-de-sac after taking into account an extant permission for an additional storey on a neighbouring building

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.