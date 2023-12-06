Additional storey on block of flats complements planned increase in height of neighbour
An inspector has allowed an appeal with prior approval deemed to be granted under General Permitted Development Order Part 20 Class A for the erection of an additional storey of three flats above an existing block of flats in a London borough cul-de-sac after taking into account an extant permission for an additional storey on a neighbouring building
