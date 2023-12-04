PLANNING TV: Join our free webinar on how to prepare for biodiversity net gain next Tuesday 12 December

Get ahead of the impending introduction of mandatory biodiversity net gain (BNG) by tuning into a Planning TV webinar next Tuesday 12 December to hear what you can do to prepare ahead of the policy’s introduction in January.

From January, all planning applications will need to include proposals to increase the biodiversity on their sites by at least ten per cent.

The BNG policy, introduced by the 2021 Environment Act, will require developers to demonstrate how they plan to achieve a minimum ten per cent increase in all new developments in order to obtain planning permission.

Prepare for BNG’s imminent arrival and join us live at 9am on Tuesday 12 December to hear (and put questions to) speakers including:

Nick White, principal advisor, net gain, Natural England

Helen Nyul, head of biodiversity, Barratt Developments

Samantha Eckford, Insight Editor, Planning (host)

The webinar will cover a range of topics, including the key requirements in the biodiversity net gain policy and legislation published to date and how Natural England and government can help councils, developers and landowners to meet the requirements.

The panellists will also share their experiences, lessons and practical tips in how best to address biodiversity net gain responsibilities.