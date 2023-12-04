Minister makes ‘dramatic 11th hour intervention’ to stop council withdrawing local plan from examination
A council that changed political control in this year's local elections has said it is seeking legal advice after the housing minister made a "dramatic 11th hour intervention" to prevent it from withdrawing its development plan review from examination - the second such government direction in the past three months.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.