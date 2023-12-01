Draft biodiversity gain guidance asks developers to prioritise onsite improvements
Developers should prioritise onsite improvements in plant and animal life over offsite gains, draft government guidance on imminent biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements indicates, as well as offering builders flexibility to meet the target by completion of the overall development, rather than at the end of every phase.
