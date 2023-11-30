Local Plan Watch: Authority moves to drop 2,800-home green belt garden village from emerging strategy
Plans for a 2,800-home garden settlement in Kent look likely to be dropped from an authority’s local plan, despite this meaning that it will not be able to meet its housing supply requirements, after a planning inspector warned the proposal raised “significant and fundamental unanswered questions”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.