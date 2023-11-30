Local Plan Watch: Authority moves to drop 2,800-home green belt garden village from emerging strategy

Plans for a 2,800-home garden settlement in Kent look likely to be dropped from an authority’s local plan, despite this meaning that it will not be able to meet its housing supply requirements, after a planning inspector warned the proposal raised “significant and fundamental unanswered questions”.

by Mark Wilding

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.