Village expansion scheme denied presumption in favour of sustainable development
An outline scheme for up to 90 houses including up to 36 affordable houses on rough grassland on the edge of a village in Essex has been rejected by an inspector who found the proposed development would both permanently erode the open character of the countryside and result in lasting harm to the significance of four listed buildings.
