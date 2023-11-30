Government promises to respond to NPPF consultation by the end of this year
The government has promised to respond to its consultation on proposed revisions to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) by the end of this year and has defended its use of the “arbitrary” requirement for urban councils to meet a much higher level of housing need than other areas, a response to another consultation reveals.
