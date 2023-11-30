Supreme Court issues ‘judgment of national importance’ allowing councils to use 'newcomer' injunctions to block illegal traveller sites
The Supreme Court has confirmed that the courts can grant local authorities so-called 'newcomer injunctions' preventing 'unidentified and unknown' gypsies and travellers from setting up unauthorised camps within specified areas, in a ruling described as a "judgment of national importance".
