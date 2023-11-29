Government should be building 500k plus homes a year to account for higher immigration, says think tank
The government’s 300,000 homes a year target for England in 2022 should have been revised up to in excess of half a million to account for higher levels of net migration, according to a report by a free market think tank, which claims we have fallen “woefully short” of delivering enough homes.
