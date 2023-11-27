Government ‘external review’ to mull further on legal duty for five-yearly reviews of major infrastructure policy documents
The government has stopped short of following a recommendation of its independent infrastructure advisor to introduce a legal requirement for five-yearly reviews of national policy statements (NPSs) for certain kinds of major infrastructure projects, instead committing to an “external review of the NPS review and designation process”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.