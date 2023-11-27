Fees for Applications, Deemed Applications, Requests and Site Visits (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2023
These Regulations increase the fees payable for planning applications by 35% for major applications and 25% for all other applications, add an annual inflation indexation of those fees from 1 April 2025 and introduce a new fee for prior approval of permitted development by the Crown on closed defence sites.
