Village houses rejected without justification for limiting flood risk sequential test to settlement
A proposal to erect two houses on a car park associated with an industrial building within the settlement boundary of a south Gloucestershire green belt village has been rejected after failing the national policy flood risk sequential test without evidence that the houses would meet a specific housing need or otherwise sustain the village.
