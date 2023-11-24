Government proposes ministerial ‘star chamber’ to drive major infrastructure delivery and confirms one-year route for certain projects
The government has proposed a series of measures designed to bring down the consenting time for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs), including a new “ministerially led forum” to “drive” delivery, publishing spatial data on such schemes and confirming a one-year “fast-track” route for certain developments.
