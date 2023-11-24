Work With Us - Assistant Editor DCP/COMPASS - £28,000-£32,000 - Gloucester/Home

We at the DCP manual and COMPASS Online are on the lookout for planners with some (ideally 1 year+) development management experience in either the public/private planning sector to work with us to produce high quality editorial content. We will fully train you to produce content to assist planners in their jobs and give you the opportunity to develop your own knowledge and skills.

The role will also evolve into helping develop our existing products and creating new ones for the planning sector. The ability to meet editorial deadlines is critical as is the ability to adhere to in-house editorial style guides.

These new positions have been created as part of a strategy for the DCP/COMPASS brands to add further value to our existing products and assist in the creation of new special reports.

You will be updating DCP sections and summarising appeal decisions for COMPASS. You will also assist in the creation of special reports on topics including Biodiversity Net Gain and Green Belts. You will build up a broad range of knowledge of the editorial tasks and processes that take place.

Skills/Experience/Knowledge

Enthusiasm for, and a good understanding of, our existing products (DCP/COMPASS/PlanningResource)

Excellent people skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Good analytical and project management skills

A willingness to take responsibility for the product output, deal courteously and professionally with all colleagues and contacts, and act as an ambassador for the brands

An excellent understanding of current planning issues

Why work with us?

Haymarket Media Group values its people and strives to shape a better future with remarkable content. From paid content and subscription services; to integrated advertising and content marketing packages. We deliver market-leading branded experiences that inspire great decisions. From data and digital information solutions to live events, awards and professional education services.

Our benefits include:

25 days holiday per year excluding bank holidays (increasing 1 day per year of service up to 30 days)

Work from anywhere in the world for up to 3 weeks of the year with our ‘Work from Anywhere’ days

Flexible working hours (core hours from 10-3) allowing you the flexibility to adapt your work schedule to your personal commitments

Generous contributory pension scheme

Health Cash Plans: With our health cash plans, you can access a range of healthcare benefits, including coverage for medical expenses, dental care, optical services, and more

More about working for Haymarket

Putting social and environmental responsibility at the forefront of our business we have aligned our current sustainability goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. As we serve our audiences, clients and communities, we are committed to driving the meaningful change necessary to build a better world. The principles of diversity, inclusion, respect, responsibility and sustainability are at the heart of our business.

We want to support our people to balance their personal and professional lives and we believe our range of benefits encourages this. Nothing beats face-time with our colleagues to promote creativity and collaboration, we’ve therefore adopted a blended working model where full time employees can expect to spend 3 days of their week in the office and the other 2 working at a location of their choice.

Haymarket is proud to be an equal opportunities employer and are committed to ensuring that all candidates are given the same opportunity to succeed regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, marital status, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion, age or disability.

If you need any reasonable adjustments to enable you to fully participate in the recruitment process, please contact us at recruitment@haymarket.com.

Come and join us and see for yourself how Haymarket is a rewarding and exciting place to work.

