Chancellor says new ‘premium’ planning service will increase planning officer numbers in response to council capacity concerns

The chancellor has pledged that his announcement yesterday to allow authorities to recover the full costs of certain major applications if they meet new “accelerated” deadlines will allow more planning officers to be trained up in response to an MP’s concerns that authorities do not have the capacity to deliver it.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.