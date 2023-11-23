Chancellor says new ‘premium’ planning service will increase planning officer numbers in response to council capacity concerns
The chancellor has pledged that his announcement yesterday to allow authorities to recover the full costs of certain major applications if they meet new “accelerated” deadlines will allow more planning officers to be trained up in response to an MP’s concerns that authorities do not have the capacity to deliver it.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.