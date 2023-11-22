Heritage and flood risk harm rule out mixed residential and commercial development
Permission for ten flats and Class E commercial floorspace on a designated open green space in a Kent town centre has been denied by an inspector who found that whilst the scheme complied with the development plan as a whole, it failed important national policy tests with regard to heritage and flood risk.
