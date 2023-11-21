Inspector allows 300-home countryside scheme after finding no significant environmental impacts
A planning inspector has approved a 300-home scheme on a greenfield site in Sussex, after finding that the development would have only a “minimal landscape harm” on an area of outstanding natural beauty and would not significantly affect rare bats or increase pollution levels in protected sites.
