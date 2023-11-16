When we can expect the levelling up act’s measures to come into effect
The Levelling Up and Regeneration Act has just gained Royal Assent. While a few of its planning provisions will come into effect within the next few months, observers expect most of them to require much further work before implementation, including those proposing local plan changes, a national suite of development management policies and a new infrastructure levy.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.