Solar farm accepted in ordinary landscape

A 50MW solar farm with a 40-year lifespan has secured permission from an inspector who concluded the renewable energy benefits of green power for 12,000 homes combined with biodiversity enhancements outweighed conflict with the Northamptonshire development plan arising from harm to rural landscape and ridge and furrow non-designated heritage asset.

