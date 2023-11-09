Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector awards full costs against ‘unreasonable’ council as it loses five-year supply

An inspector has ruled that a council can no longer demonstrate a five-year housing land supply - just five months after it claimed to have a pipeline of 6.35 years - and found that its failure to consider plans for new housing in light of this shortfall was “unreasonable” and warranted a full award of costs to the appellant.

by Alex King