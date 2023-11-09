Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector awards full costs against ‘unreasonable’ council as it loses five-year supply

An inspector has ruled that a council can no longer demonstrate a five-year housing land supply - just five months after it claimed to have a pipeline of 6.35 years - and found that its failure to consider plans for new housing in light of this shortfall was “unreasonable” and warranted a full award of costs to the appellant.

by Alex King

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.