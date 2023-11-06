University administrative offices judged a separate not ancillary use
A certificate of lawful use has been issued to confirm that the use of a floor within a university teaching building in east London as an administrative office fell within use Class E(g)(i), an inspector deciding that the council’s opposition on the grounds that the office was ancillary to the Class F1 use was unclear.
