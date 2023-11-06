University administrative offices judged a separate not ancillary use

A certificate of lawful use has been issued to confirm that the use of a floor within a university teaching building in east London as an administrative office fell within use Class E(g)(i), an inspector deciding that the council’s opposition on the grounds that the office was ancillary to the Class F1 use was unclear.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.