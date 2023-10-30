Council agrees to unpause local plan over fears of speculative development and government intervention

Epsom and Ewell Borough Council’s draft local plan, for the 15 year period to 2040, was paused on 22 March this year after vocal public opposition to the plan. At the time, the council said this was to consider options outside the green belt,, to allow further work to identify brownfield sites and to carry out more analysis of required housing numbers based on 2018 data.

At an extraordinary council meeting last Tuesday (24 October), councillors voted unanimously to restart progress on the plan to take it to the next stage and to carry out further public consultation.

A report for councillors at the meeting, by Justin Turvey, interim head of place development at the Surrey council, warned that the absence of an up-to-date local plan introduced the risk to the council of a continued lack of a five-year housing land supply, plus “timetable risks” of missing the transitional arrangements that are likely to feature as part of a revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

The government has said that local plans being prepared under the current system need to be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for examination by June 30, 2025 and adopted by December 31, 2026.

The report notes that failure to meet the timescale for submission “will significantly delay the production and subsequent adoption” of a local plan, “increasing the risk of speculative development with the presumption in favour of sustainable development applying”.

The NPPF’s “presumption in favour of sustainable development” means that councils lacking a five year housing land supply or scoring under 75 per cent in the annual housing delivery test have their housing supply policies rendered out of date.

Officers went on to note the “potential risk of government intervention” to progress the local plan, “specifically considering that the core strategy was adopted in 2007 to guide development over the period up until 2022”.

In a release from the council, residents association group member Steven McCormick, chair of the licensing and planning policy committee, said: “We are very pleased that work on the local plan can recommence. We are legally required to review our local plan every five years, and are currently outside of that timeframe, which leaves us open to the risk of speculative development or government intervention.

“We recognise that the pause came about because of the strength of feeling in the community regarding the inclusion of green belt sites in the draft local plan, and want to reassure our residents and partners that their views and feedback will be taken into account in the next iteration of the local plan. Since the local plan was paused, council officers have been working hard on analysing all responses received during our draft local plan consultation period in early 2023.

“We have also completed our call for sites which has brought forward some additional potential brownfield sites for development, which will now be carefully considered.”

McCormick added that the authority will now prepare an updated local development scheme - the formal local plan timetable - “which will set out the key milestones for progressing the local plan towards adoption”.

The council is controlled by the residents association group.