Gove tells councils to be 'pragmatic' with viability challenges and continue plan-making ahead of imminent NPPF update

The secretary of state has written to council leaders telling them to be “open and pragmatic in agreeing changes to developments where conditions mean that the original plan may no longer be viable" and to continue to adopt “ambitious” local plans ahead of imminent changes to national planning policy that are still due “this autumn”.

by Samantha Eckford

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.