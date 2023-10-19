Gove tells councils to be 'pragmatic' with viability challenges and continue plan-making ahead of imminent NPPF update

The secretary of state has written to council leaders telling them to be “open and pragmatic in agreeing changes to developments where conditions mean that the original plan may no longer be viable" and to continue to adopt “ambitious” local plans ahead of imminent changes to national planning policy that are still due “this autumn”.

by Samantha Eckford