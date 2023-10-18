Reaction: Government blocking move to make national DM policies subject to parliamentary scrutiny is ‘outrageous power-grab’
Bodies including country charity CPRE and the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) have raised concerns that the government’s blocking of a move to make national development management policies (NDMPs) subject to parliamentary scrutiny will make planning decisions less democratic.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.