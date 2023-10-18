Government blocks Lords amendments requiring parliamentary scrutiny for national development management policies
The government has reversed a series of amendments that the House of Lords added to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill (LURB), including those that would have made national development management policies (NDMPs) subject to parliamentary scrutiny and allowed councillors to attend virtual committee meetings.
