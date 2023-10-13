Accommodation units fall short of dwellinghouse definition
An inspector allowed an appeal and quashed an enforcement notice issued by a London borough council alleging change of use from a single family dwellinghouse into seven separate self-contained flats after ruling that lack of a sitting area, reliance on a plug-in cooker and availability of a communal kitchen ruled the units out as individual dwellinghouses.
