Inspectors criticise council’s ‘confusing’ attempt to address neighbouring authorities’ need in draft plan
Inspectors have told a local authority that its attempt to address their concerns about its ability to meet the housing and employment needs of several neighbouring authorities via its emerging local plan was “overly complicated and confusing” and have asked it to carry out further work.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.