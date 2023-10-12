Flats retained without complying with affordable housing policy
Retrospective permission for conversion of a vacant shop into two one-bedroom flats in a London borough has been granted by an inspector who found viability evidence justified setting aside a policy requirement for affordable housing notwithstanding that provision could not threaten delivery of dwellings that already existed.
