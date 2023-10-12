The implications of the government's decision to delay the onset of rules requiring developers to show biodiversity gains
A two-month delay in introducing the biodiversity net gain requirement for large sites is intended to allow time for local authorities and developers to prepare for its implementation, but with government guidance and regulations still to be published and authorities struggling to get resources in place, some practitioners suggest this pause may not be enough.
