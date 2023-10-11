CIL Watch: Authority adopts CIL schedule with ‘significant’ charges in bid to raise £27.5 million
An Essex council has adopted a new community infrastructure levy (CIL) charging schedule that charges residential development at a top rate almost double that of neighbouring authorities and introduces a “significant" high street rate, with officers expecting it to raise £27.5 million towards infrastructure funding.
