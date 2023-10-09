Labour to 'strengthen' section 106 system to force developers to deliver on affordable housing and infrastructure promises

Labour's deputy leader has vowed to stop developers avoiding their duties to build low-cost housing, to allow first-time buyers to get “first dibs” on new homes and to “deliver the biggest boost in affordable and social housing for a generation” if the party is elected to power.

by Toby Porter

