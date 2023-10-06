Maclean tells councils threatened with ‘special measures’ for slow decision-making that they will escape designation
The housing minister has written to the ten authorities threatened with the loss of their planning powers earlier this year as a result of their slow decision-making to confirm that they will not face punishment due to improved performance in the most recent quarter, but warned that she would “continue to closely monitor” their performance.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.