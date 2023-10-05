Sunak promises new development body to deliver 10,000 homes at Euston as he cancels northern leg of HS2

The prime minister has confirmed the scrapping of the northern section of the HS2 rail project and promised to invest the £36 billion into ‘hundreds’ of transport projects across the county, including a development corporation-led “transformation” of Euston station to deliver up to 10,000 new homes.

by Samantha Eckford