Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector rejects council's five-year claim after finding it included too many homes from neighbour's supply

An inspector has rejected an authority’s claim that it can demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, after finding that it had included too many homes in its calculation from an urban extension site shared with a neighbouring authority in a “departure” from the councils’ joint spatial strategy.

by Alex King

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.