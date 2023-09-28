Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector rejects council's five-year claim after finding it included too many homes from neighbour's supply
An inspector has rejected an authority’s claim that it can demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, after finding that it had included too many homes in its calculation from an urban extension site shared with a neighbouring authority in a “departure” from the councils’ joint spatial strategy.
