Judge rejects objector's legal challenge to ministerial consent for Kent air freight hub
A High Court judge has dismissed a second legal challenge to the transport secretary's consent for the reopening of a Kent airport as an air freight hub, rejecting claims that the minister failed to properly consider climate impacts and his assessment of the application involved 'procedural unfairness'.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.