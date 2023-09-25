Planning minister rejects office tower block proposals due to heritage and townscape harm

Housing minister Rachel Maclean has rejected plans to redevelop a central London office block and replace it with a tower of 26 or 37 storeys providing around 50,000 square metres of commercial floorspace, due to the schemes' potential harm to both nearby heritage assets and the area’s “townscape character” and appearance.

by Alex King

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.