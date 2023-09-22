SoS dismisses redevelopment for new office block but allows renovations of attached listed buildings

The Secretary of State agreed with their inspector and refused permission for two alternate schemes to redevelop a 1980’s office block in central London and replace it with an office block of either 26 or 37-storeys, due to the harm to its world heritage site (WHS) setting. However, permission was granted to renovate an attached listed terrace building that formed the frontage of the site and convert it to flats and offices.

