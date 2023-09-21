Government aiming to pass levelling up bill in next six weeks, as it tells councils to carry on as normal with nutrient mitigation

The government has told local authorities to continue to secure mitigation for sites affected by ‘nutrient neutrality’ requirements after its bid to remove the rules was voted down by the House of Lords and said it hoped the levelling up bill would secure Royal Assent before the King’s speech in early November.

by Samantha Eckford