Lords narrowly agree levelling up bill amendment that would completely reverse government’s onshore wind ‘ban’
Peers in the House of Lords have agreed an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which seeks to overturn the government’s effective ban on new onshore wind projects and create a “level playing field” for their development, despite ministers’ opposition to the proposal.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.