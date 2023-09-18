Village housing refused in unsustainable location
A development of four dwellings in an Essex village would not provide a sustainable form of development given the travel distances to local services and failed to benefit from application of a tilted decision-making balance triggered when an inspector found the council had not provided evidence to back up its claim of a healthy housing supply.
