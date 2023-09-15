Seven councillors suspended from party for voting against local plan say they were ‘sticking up for’ residents opposed to traveller site

Seven councillors suspended from their party group for voting against a city council’s draft local plan said they did so to stand up for residents who had “responded loudly and in numbers” to oppose the plan’s proposal for a traveller site as part of a wider employment land allocation.

by Samantha Eckford and Toby Porter

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.