The planning challenges raised by the government’s tougher-than-expected requirement for high-rise flats to include second staircases
The government has announced that the threshold over which tall residential buildings have to include a second staircase will be much lower than the height it previously proposed. Observers say the change of heart is causing “significant” delays to new homes and is likely to result in more work for council planning teams.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.