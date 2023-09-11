Government announcement on nutrient neutrality

In a letter to chief planning officers the government has provided detail on changes that it is introducing relating to nutrient neutrality, including: explaining what the amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill 2022-23 would mean in practice when commenced; the breadth of the environmental package that sits alongside these amendments, and how Local Planning Authorities should approach this important issue in the months between now and these provisions coming into effect.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £495 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.