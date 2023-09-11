Government announcement on nutrient neutrality
In a letter to chief planning officers the government has provided detail on changes that it is introducing relating to nutrient neutrality, including: explaining what the amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill 2022-23 would mean in practice when commenced; the breadth of the environmental package that sits alongside these amendments, and how Local Planning Authorities should approach this important issue in the months between now and these provisions coming into effect.
