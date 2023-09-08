Opposition peer succeeds in bill amendment that would require local plans to meet social housing need and ‘eliminate homelessness’
An opposition amendment to the levelling up bill that would require local authorities to make “sufficient provision” for social housing in their local plans and to “eliminate homelessness within a reasonable period” has been backed by peers, despite the opposition of government ministers.
