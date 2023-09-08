What the government’s latest proposal to resolve the nutrient neutrality logjam would mean for councils and developers
The government’s proposal to tell councils to ignore the impact of development on areas affected by Natural England’s nutrient neutrality advice has been welcomed by housebuilders but could incentivise developers of larger schemes to delay applications until the changes take effect, commentators have warned.
