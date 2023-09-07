Housing Land Supply Watch: Inspector allows appeals for 200 homes on unallocated sites after finding ‘very serious affordable housing need’
An inspector has allowed two separate appeals for a total of 200 homes on unallocated greenfield sites after finding that the local authority could not demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and the schemes would make “a valuable contribution” to reducing the deficit.
